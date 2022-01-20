IEBC says second phase of voter registration is picking up well

The fresh voter registration exercise is gradually picking up with the IEBC intensifying campaigns to capture over 4.5 million eligible voters ahead of the August general polls.

In Narok county at least 1062 new voters were registered over the last three days after the commission launched the second phase of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise on Monday adding that only 35, 000 out of 78, 000 targeted during the first phase were enlisted as new voters.

According to IEBC county Manager Ms. Anastacia Mutua the commission targets to register some 69, 000 new voters and asked residents who applied for Identification cards to make follow up with the National Registration Bureau to facilitate their enlisting.

“We ask the National registration bureau to up their game so that many young applicants can get their IDs before the registration process closes,” she said.

And in Mwala sub county the commission targets to register at least 23,000 new voters although only 235 people showed up for the exercise during the first two days.

The sub county Deputy Registration Officer Stephen Kimongo told KNA at his Makutano office that 36 registration clerks with 19 Biometric Voter Registration kits (BVRs) were deployed across the six wards to undertake the exercise during the 21 days’ period.

He said each ward was allocated three BVRs to be manned by six clerks with an extra mobile kit, to be moved across the sub-county depending on the need arising and expressed optimism that the current turnout was impressive compared to the previous one.

And in a related development the Tharaka Nithi County elections manager, Obadiah Kariuki Gachoki has urged youths to participate in the second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

He said the commission was working towards making up for the number of youths who were left out during the first phase of the exercise.

He the commission was targeting some 22,981 new voters in Tharaka, another 12,769 in Chuka Igambang’ombe and some 5783 new voters in Maara constituencies totaling to 41,543 voters in the county.