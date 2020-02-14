Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati say his commission is ready to commence a nationwide boundaries review process in March.

This however he says is subject to availability of funds.

According to Chebukati, the current boundaries were gazetted on March 7, 2012 and were due for a review in March which marks the beginning of the eight years intervals provided for under Article 89 of the Constitution.

The Commission is mandated to review the names and boundaries of constituencies at intervals of not less than eight years, and not more than twelve years, but any review shall be completed at least twelve months before a general election of members of Parliament.

Chebukati says his commission is required by law to conclude the process by July 2021, a year to the 2022 general election.

In a statement, Chabukati said IEBC has already developed a Boundaries Review Operations Plan which provides a roadmap to conduct the exercise. This he says will however be made possible if Treasury avails funds to facilitate the process.

The review of constituencies and wards will be based on the data from the 2019 national census from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.