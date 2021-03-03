IEBC set for by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says all is set for Thursday’s by-elections for the Matungu and Kabuchai constituencies as well as several wards.

The commission says enough security agents have been deployed to various polling stations and that the exercise will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

While briefing the media and observers in Kabuchai Constituency in Bungoma county, IEBC Commissioner Boya Molu affirmed that the Commission will provide face masks to all poll officials in compliance with COVID-19 containment measures.

IEBC Returning Officer for Matungu constituency John Kirui exuded confidence in the manner of preparedness by the commission.

He added that a total of 116 polling stations have been prepared for the exercise.

The electoral body has urged the media to ensure their reports are factual and accurate to avoid disenfranchising the voters. They warned against against rush to reporting of unverified elections results as this may cause anxiety and tension.

Kabuchai Constituency Returning officer Mr. Benson Esuza assured the people of that the Commission is ready and the exercise will be free and fair. He called on voters in the Constituency to turn up in large numbers to elect a leader of their choice.

Matungu and Kabuchai seats fell vacant following the death of area MPs Justus Murunga and James Lusweti.

Meanwhile, by-elections for Member of the Senate, Garissa County, Members of the National Assembly, Bonchari and Juja Constituencies and Member of Rurii County Assembly ward Nyandarua County are scheduled for Tuesday 18th May, 2021.