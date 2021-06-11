IEBC set to conduct voter education from June 14th

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct voter education for a whole week from June 14.

The week-long activity that aims at engaging members of the public on the Commission’s mandate and activities will run-up to June 20th in all counties.

The Constituency Election Coordinator, Maragua Sub-county, Muhia Njiraini, says that the Annual Voter Education Week will bring in relevant stakeholders and will also offer an opportunity to members of the public to interact with the electoral body.

The training according to Njiraini is also to clarify the notion that the Commission’s work is only manifested during elections and or plebiscites times.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Members of the public should know that IEBC is always there and they ought to take initiative to verify their voter details or raise any concerns they may be having and not just wait for the election period,” observed Njiraini.

During the Annual Voter Education Week, voters will be given a chance to confirm their personal details, including those captured in national identity cards.

“Members of the public will be sensitized on the forthcoming activities like the August 2022 General Elections as outlined in the Constitution and the referendum which may be imminent even though the matter is before the court,” divulged the election coordinator

Those who have never registered as voters will also have the chance to register even though voter registration is usually a continuous process.

He noted that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s voter week will be different from the other years as the Commission will limit the number of members of the public so as to observe the Ministry of Health regulations stipulated to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The IEBC has the responsibility of conducting or supervising referendums or elections of any elective body or office established by the Constitution.

Njiraini further advised the members of the public who wish to change their polling stations to avail themselves during the Annual Voter Education Week.

Additionally, he noted that new voters need to know that it is their constitutional right to participate in elections or referendums and voter’s week will seek to promote the principle of Public Participation in all electoral activities.

By KNA