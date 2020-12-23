IEBC sets date for Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election

The Nairobi County Gubernatorial by-elections will be held on February 18th 2021, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said.

“Following the declaration of vacancy that occurred in the office of the county governor Nairobi City County, following the impeachment and subsequently the swearing-in of the Speaker of the County Assembly of Nairobi as the acting County Governor on December 21, 2020 there shall be a by-election for the County Governor of Nairobi County on Thursday, February 18, 2021,” said IEBC through a Gazette Notice.

In a Gazette Notice, IEBC Chairperson called on political parties intending to participate in the by-election to submit names of persons contesting in party primaries and the dates of the nominations on or before December 28, 2020.

According to IEBC, independent candidates intending to participate in the elections shall not have been members of any political parties for at least three months.

Parties intending to present candidates in the elections will have up to January 11, 2021, to submit the list of the nominees after resolving all intra-party disputes.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati also said that individuals intending to run for the mini polls to resign from public office seven days before the elections are held.

The electoral agency also set the campaign period from January 18th to 15th February next year being 48 hours before the by-election date.