IEBC sets date for second phase of voter registration

The second and final phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) has been set for January 17th to 6th February 2022, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has said.

This comes after the electoral commission received additional funds from the National Treasury in preparation for the General Election.

”Following additional funding by the National Treasury, the Commission will from 17th January to 6th February 2022, conduct the second and final phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) in preparation for the General Election,” said Chebukati.

In a statement, Chebukati said that one of the key mandates of the Commission is to register all eligible Kenyans as voters.

IEBC rolled out Phase I of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise from 4th Oct to 5th Nov 2021, where 1,519,294 eligible Kenyans were registered as voters.

The ECVR Phase II will offer another opportunity to eligible Kenyans, who missed ECVR Phase I to register as voters, transfer polling station or change their particulars.

The Commission targets to register the remaining 4.5 million of the targeted voters.

Chebukati urged all eligible citizens who are yet to be registered as voters to turn up at their Registration Centers for enrollment.

“We therefore appeal to Kenyans eligible to register as voters, especially the youth who have attained the age of 18 years, to take advantage of this opportunity. It is your constitutional right to register and vote in your preferred leaders come 9th August 2022,” he added.

IEBC had aimed to register 25 million voters ahead of the next polls up from the current 19.6 million.

In his New Year message to Kenyans, the IEBC Chairperson said the Commission was on course in planning and putting in place measures and mechanism to ensure a simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable, impartial, efficient, credible and transparent General Election.

“The Commission is alive to the significant role played by stakeholders in the electoral process and assures you that it shall continue to engage all relevant stakeholders within the confines of the law and in particular Article 88 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” he said.