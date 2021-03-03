IEBC sets date for upcoming by-elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has set 18th May 2021 as the date for the Senate, Garissa County, Bonchari and Juja constituencies and member of Rurii ward by-elections.

In a gazette notice on Wednesday, the electoral agency called on interested parties to submit names of candidates contesting and dates for their party primaries before 8th March.

“Following declaration of vacancies that occurred in the office of Member of the Senate for Garissa County, Member of the National Assembly for Bonchari Constituency, Member of the National Assembly for Juja Constituency and Member of Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County Assembly all confirmed by the respective Speakers of the Senate, National Assembly and Nyandarua County Assembly vide letters dated 18th February, 2021, 24th February, 2021 and 20th January, 2021, respetively, there shall be by-elections for Member of the Senate for Garissa County, Member of the National Assembly for Bonchari Constituency, Member of the National Assembly for Juja Constituency and Member of Rurii Ward for Nyandarua County Assembly on Tuesday, 18th May, 2021,” said IEBC Chaiperson Wafula Chebukati.

According to IEBC, candidates intending to participate in the by-elections as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three months immediately before the date of the by-elections.

IEBC has also announced the campaign period for purposes of the by-election as Monday, 29th March, 2021 and will cease on Saturday, 15th May, 2021 being 48 hours before the by-election day.

The campaign time shall run from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm during the campaign period.

The announcement comes after the deaths of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka and Juja MP Francis ‘Wakapee’ Waititu which occurred last month.