IEBC should be alive to technological changes: Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati says social media messaging is critical in steering the management and conduct of elections.

Noting that the IEBC cannot operate without exploiting and occupying its space on social media.

He was speaking Nakuru County Thursday where the Commission is conducting a media handling and etiquette training which aims to enable IEBC tell its own story with the medium being the media.

The training targets IEBC commissioners, Senior Managers and Communication Staff.

He noted that the Commission expects the training to dominate the digital media and boost IEBC visibility adding that IEBC should be alive to the technological changes and monitor closely any inaccurate information on social media in the run up to the upcoming General Election.

Chebukati said he was looking forward to learn on how to effectively use social media in the conduct of election activities. Speaking at the same training, Mercy Ndegwa, the Public Policy Director, East and Horn of Africa at Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc) says they’re ready to partner with IECB to pull down parody accounts and fake news, especially in run up to the 2022 General Election.

Meta has a security system with 99 percent success.