IEBC sounds warning over fake certificates ahead of 2022 polls

With the general election fast approaching, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned that aspirants with fake academic papers will be locked out.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said shock awaits those who will be seeking elective posts with forged certificates.

Chekukati says the Commission is working closely with the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) to stamp out academic fraud among aspirants.

“We will be happy to work together to address the issue of fake academic qualifications by candidates seeking elective positions,” said Mr Chebukati.

He said that close to 20,000 candidates are expected to contest various elective positions in the 2022 polls.

The Authority has stepped up its engagement with various stakeholders in a bid to get rid of fake academic certificates in the country.

KNQA chairman Dr Kilemi Mwiria and the IEBC commissioners met to seek partnership on how the two agencies can work to ensure only valid and genuine qualifications can be used in the electoral process in Kenya.

“We are here to seek collaboration so that any candidate that will be seeking elective positions among others have their academic certificates vetted. We have the required expertise to handle the vetting of the academic documents,” said Dr Mwiria during the meeting at Anniversary Towers.

Dr Mwiria disclosed that the authority has developed a national database for all qualifications which will be a one-stop-shop for all qualifications in the country.

The database will contain information from all sectors on the education and training system.

KNQA chairman observed that the authority is determined to bring order in the education sector by ensuring that all qualifications that are possessed by Kenyans are genuine.

He added that elected leaders need to lead by example by only using presenting genuine certificates to the electoral body.