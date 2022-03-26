IEBC summons Gatundu South MP over rigging claims

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been summoned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to explain over the utterances he made on 15th March during the UDA delegates Convention at Kasarani.

The Gatundu South lawmaker alleged that the 2017 election was rigged in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement IEBC said , “The commission is seized of a report and material against you in regard to violation of Clause 6 (a) and 6(i) of the Electoral Code of Conduct.”

IEBC further said it has summoned Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to appear before its Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on 30th March, 2022 at 10:00am at Anniversary Towers 6th floor, Commission Boardroom for examination over utterances he made at the UDA party NDC at Kasarani on 15th March.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria alleged that they helped rig votes for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the previous elections.

President Kenyatta’s victory was challenged by his main challenger, ODM leader Raila Odinga, in both the 2013 and the 2017 general elections.