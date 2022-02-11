IEBC summons Sabina Chege over rigging claims

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege over claims that Jubilee party rigged the 2017 General Elections.

The Commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on Friday summoned the lawmaker for examination the over utterances made in a public rally in Isibuye in Vihiga County on 10th February 2022.

Chege is expected to visit the offices of the electoral body at the Anniversary Towers on 15th February 2022.

“Whereas the Commission is seized of a report and material against yourself in regard to violation to clause 6(a) and 6(I) of the Electoral Code of Conduct,” said IEBC.

“You are hereby required to attend the offices of the Commission on the 15th day February 2022 at 9:00 am for examination by the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee over utterances made by yourself at a public rally in Isibuye,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims made by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege that the Jubilee administration rigged the 2017 General Election in their favour.

Speaking during his campaign tour in Nakuru, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals castigated leaders in the Azimio La Umoja Movement affiliated with ODM leader Raila Odinga of fuelling unnecessary tension in the country ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

While touring Kuresoi, the leaders rubbished claims by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege that the current administration rigged the 2017 elections.