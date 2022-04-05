IEBC to appeal ruling on summons

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will appeal the ruling by the High Court that stripped its Electoral Code Enforcement Committee of powers to summon any witness or candidate found to be in violation of the Electoral code of conduct.

IEBC Commissioner Irene Cherop Masit says the commission did not act in vain when it summoned Muranga County Woman Representative Sabina Chege over her claims of rigging in the 2017 general election.

In an exclusive interview with KBC English service, IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit, said the commission welcomes the High court decision exonerating Murang’a MP Sabina Chege and were still studying the judgment.

Justice Antony Mrima on Monday ruled that the IEBC Committee does not have powers to issue summons.

He held that the commission’s code of conduct does not apply as political candidates seeking elective seats have not yet been determined hence are not binded by the code.

Chege had made remarks at a political rally claiming that the 2017 elections might have been rigged.

This comes as Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria awaits the disciplinary committee hearing on 7th April in a probe following his vote-rigging claims.

On 30th March IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said the matter was legally before the committee dismissing preliminary objections raised by Kuria’s defence team on jurisdiction of the committee to hear his case.