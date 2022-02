Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has a case to answer before the independent Electoral and Boundaries commission over claim of 2017 rigging. IEBC’s Code of Conduct Committee led by the Commission’s chairperson Wafula Chebukati dismissed preliminary objection by the legislator’s team of lawyers led by Siaya senator James Orengo. Sabina had sought the commission to withdraw from the matter saying it would open a can of worms in the contested 2017 polls.

