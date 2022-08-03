IEBC to receive last batch of 2022 election materials Wednesday

The last batch of the election material is expected to be delivered today (Wednesday).

Responding to issues raised by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya, the Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign secretariat and other stakeholders, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati in a statement clarified on several issues including distribution of ballot papers in registration centres, the use of printed voter registers, the use of the second original copy of form 34A among other important issues regarding to the August 9th general election.

On the issue of ensuring efficient management of the accreditation of agents, access to polling stations and recording of complaints by agents and candidates, Chebukati said the commission recognizes the critical role of agents in the delivery of a free, free and credible elections and by law they are obligates to accredit agents for all political parties who are participating in the election and in the event a political party does not present agents for its candidates, each candidates is entitled by law to present their own agent.

“The respective Returning Officers will undertake the accreditation of agents and harmonise their presence at the polling stations. The agents are entitled to register their complaints with the Returning Officer or the Presiding Officers,” said Chebukati.

The Chair noted that there are no ungazetted polling stations and the total number of polling stations in the country is 46,229.

“All polling sations have been published Vide a Special Issue of the Kenya Gazette No. 7996 carried in Vol.CXXIV-No.130 and Gazette Notice No.8786 carried in Vol. CXXIV-No 144 published on 1st July, 2022 and 26th July, 2022 respectively.”Added Chebukati.

On the issue of the protocols the commission has put in place to resolve discrepancies in results captured in form 34A posted on the door of the polling station; form 34A transmitted electronically; copy of form 34A availed to agents; hard copy form 34A delivered to the national tallying center; form 34A’a and respective 34B’s and complaints regarding recording of results, Chebukati said the ‘results’ are those announced by the Presiding Officer at the polling station with respect to the presidential election whose results are captured in form 34A.

“Upon the close of the poll, the RO is required to count the votes garnered by each candidate and enter the respective votes in Form 34A, take a scanned image of that Form using the KIEMS device and transmit to the presidential tallying center, avail a copy to the agents and observers and deliver the original to the Constituency RO for onward transmission to the Chairperson of the Commission who is the RO for the presidential Election, ” said Chebukati.

Chebukati said the commission has put in place a robust election plan to ensure a timely, accurate and efficient delivery of lection materials. In addition, he said the commission has contracted experienced third part service providers to support logistical function.

“Six back up KIEMS per ward. All KIEMS kits have been prepared and ready for dispatch to the Returning Officers before deployment of election officials and materials. All KIEMS kits have accompanying power banks which will be fully charged before deployment,” added the Chair.

On the issue of election not starting on time, the chairman said the presiding officer shall extend the hours of the polling by the amount of time lost.

Officially voting will start at 6am and end at 5pm.

The first batch of over 22 million ballot papers arrived in the country last month.