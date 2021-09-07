IEBC to register 100,000 new voters in Kiambu

It’s all systems go for mass voter registration ahead of next year’s polls as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) targets to enlist four million new voters countrywide in one month.

Kiambu County has 1.9 million registered voters spread across twelve constituencies and IEBC targets to register at least 100,000 new voters.

The ambitious exercise is however facing hurdles as no voter registration exercise should happen at both Gatundu North and Kiambaa constituencies.

The registration process is however in jeopardy due to two election petitions barring voter registration in two constituencies.

In Gatundu North, a court battle between political adversaries’ former MP Clement Waibara and incumbent Anne Wanjiku Kibe has been running since 2017.

Similarly in Kiambaa, a petition challenging the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Njuguna’s victory is yet to be heard and determined.

According to IEBC the two petitions will delay voter registration in those areas.

Voter registration clerks who the electoral body is recruiting will be undertaking the exercise from October 4th to November 4th with each ward given three bio-metric voter registration BVR kits.