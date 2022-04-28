IEBC to reject list of candidates that doesn’t comply with 2/3rd rule

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will reject lists of candidates from political arties that don’t comply with the 2/3rd gender rule.

In a statement IEBC says, “You are hereby reminded that all political parties participating in the August 2022 general election must comply with existing statutory obligations and ensure all list of the nominated candidates for the 290 constituency based elective positions for MPs and 47 County based positions for members of the Senate must comply with the two-third gender rule.”

According to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, if a political party presents a list of 290 candidates for the MPs seat, not more than 193 can be of the same gender.

On the same note, if a political party presents a list of 47 candidate for the Senate seat, not more than 31 can be of the same gender.

If a political party presents a list of less than 290 candidates for the MPs seat of less than 47 for the Senate seat, the two-third gender rule shall apply for the number of names presented.

“In the event a nomination list doesn’t comply with the two-thirds gender requirement, the Commission will reject the list and communicate in writing to the political party, then provide the party with an opportunity to revise the list and submit the revised list within 48 hrs of receipt of communication from the commission.”

IEBC says a revised list that doesn’t comply will be rejected in totality and all candidates in the list will not be eligible to contest in the election.