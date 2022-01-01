IEBC to roll out second phase of mass voter registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will in January roll out the second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) and Diaspora voter registration.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati revealed this Friday in his New Year message to Kenyans urging all eligible citizens who are yet to be registered as voters to turn up at their Registration Centers for enrollment.

Last year, the Commission failed to meet its target of registering 4.5 million after registering 800,462 new voters.

IEBC had aimed to register 25 million voters ahead of the next polls up from the current 19.6 million.

Chebukati also said re-assured Kenyans that the electoral agency was on course to deliver free, fair and credible in the August 9th General Election.

“The Commission is on course in planning and putting in place measures and mechanism to ensure a simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable, impartial, efficient, credible and transparent General Election,” he said.

“The Commission is alive to the significant role played by stakeholders in the electoral process and assures you that it shall continue to engage all relevant stakeholders within the confines of the law and in particular Article 88 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” he added.

He appealed to stakeholders and Kenyans, to extend their support to the Commission and campaign peacefully during the electioneering period.