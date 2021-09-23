IEBC to roll out voter registration targeting 6M unregistered voters

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on 4th October roll out Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) targeting Ksh 6 million unregistered voters especially youth 18 years and above in possession of identification cards.

Through a statement, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati also reiterated that the general election will take place on August 9th 2022 noting that the Election Operation Plan (EOP) released by the Commission on June 15th was geared towards that date.

“As a Commission, we are aware of cases in court to change the date, however, there are no court orders hindering our preparations for the elections,” Chebukati added.

IEBC on Wednesday hosted an engagement forum with Faith-Based Organisations at the Hermosa gardens in Karen when he also assured Kenyans that the commission was ready for polls and that its strategic plan for the year 2022-17 was the guide towards holding credible elections.

Speaking during the event, he noted that IEBC’S long experience in election management had created a large body of knowledge informing preparations for the General elections.

“IEBC is tapping into this experience and is on course in preparation for an elaborate and comprehensive framework for the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Chebukati however noted that there were challenges the Commission faces both internally and externally adding that they have since adequately addressed the internal problems through the development and implementation of policies, procedures and operation guidelines.

Some key external challenges however still remain unaddressed according to the Chairperson and continue to undermine the creation of stable electoral management culture.

Some of the unaddressed challenges include the high turnover of commissioners and members of staff, the late enactment of electoral laws too close to the election, numerous court cases and court decisions being made too close to the election date, delayed disbursement of funding for the elections, political interference and inadequate technological infrastructure.

Chebukati in conclusion urged all stakeholders to work together to provide credible elections for Kenyans.

“The IEBC will work with other organizations like the National Police Service to provide security during the election period, Ministry of Finance for proper allocation of funds, Parliament, the Judiciary among others to help achieve our goal of free and fair elections,” he said.

The stakeholder meeting was attended by various Faith-based organizations including Supkem, the Hindu Council, Catholic Bishops and SAGG as well as IEBC commissioners.