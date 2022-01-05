IEBC to conduct registration in seven new countries

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wednesday during a planning meeting in readiness for the second and final phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise revealed that they have undertaken mapping and stakeholder engagement for seven new countries.

The new countries include the United Kingdom, Canada, USA, South Sudan, Qatar, UAE and Germany.

IEBC at the same time said they will in addition conduct registration as part of the progressive realization of the right to vote for citizens living outside the country.

Speaking during the meeting, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati also said the Commission will extend the registration to eligible Kenyan voters living in the diaspora in five other countries including Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa.

Last year, the Commission failed to meet its target of registering 4.5 million after registering 800,462 new voters.

IEBC had aimed to register 25 million voters ahead of the next polls up from the current 19.6 million.

Chebukati also said re-assured Kenyans that the electoral agency was on course to deliver free, fair and credible in the August 9th General Election.

“The Commission is on course in planning and putting in place measures and mechanism to ensure a simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable, impartial, efficient, credible and transparent General Election,” he said.

“The Commission is alive to the significant role played by stakeholders in the electoral process and assures you that it shall continue to engage all relevant stakeholders within the confines of the law and in particular Article 88 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” he added.

He appealed to stakeholders and Kenyans, to extend their support to the Commission and campaign peacefully during the electioneering period.

The Elections Act 2011 provides for voters to inspect and verify their registration details in the Register of Voters at least sixty (60) days before the General Election.

This is meant to promote transparency and accountability in the electoral process.