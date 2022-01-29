IEBC urges youth to register as voters as deadline looms

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has urged the Youth to take advantage of the remaining period and register as voters.

The second phase of the enhanced continuous voter registration exercise commenced on 17th January and is expected to end on 8th February.

A mere 800,462 people registered as voters in the first phase of the exercise way below the targeted 4.5 million.

IEBC has intensified campaigns to lure the youth to register saying they make the bulk of unregistered voters in the Country.

The Commission has also has also urged Kenyans in the Diaspora to register saying the Voter Registration exercise in Rwanda, Uganda, UK among other Countries is ongoing.

In tweet Friday evening, the Commission said, “Kenyans in the United Kingdom are excited to get chance to register as voters in ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR II) exercise. UK is among seven countries added to the Diaspora Constituency alongside Canada, Qatar, UAE, USA, South Sudan and Germany.”