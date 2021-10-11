Voter registration suspended in areas with by-elections, legal petitions

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended the ongoing voter registration exercise in some parts of the country.

Pursuant to Section 5 of the Elections Act, the Commission according to Chair Wafula Chebukati will not be conducting registration in areas that have by-elections or legal petitions.

According to a statement by IEBC, the areas include Nguu/Masumba County Assembly Ward in Makueni County that is scheduled to hold a by-election on 14th October 2021; Mahoo CAW in Taita Taveta County that is scheduled to hold by-election on 16th December 2021.

Others are; Kiagu County Assembly Ward in Meru County that the High Court issued conservatory orders restraining the Commission from conducting a by-election pending an application for Judicial Review and Kiambaa Constituency that has an Election Petition pending determination.

However, Chebukati said arrangements have been made to conduct the exercise in the said electoral areas once the by-elections and legal petitions are concluded.

IEBC launched the Enhanced Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise on 4th October 2021 that is to run for 30 days.

The purpose of the exercise is to afford all eligible Kenyans an opportunity to register as voters across the country in order to participate in the August 2022 General elections.

Further, all registered voters will have a chance to transfer their registration status to electoral areas of their choice and correct erroneous registration particulars.

