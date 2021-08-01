Officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Murang’a county have raised concerns over low voter registration in the area since 2017.

The electoral commission has been conducting continuous voter registration, but only about 10 percent of the targeted population of more than 10, 000 new voters in Murang’a county have been registered to date.

The Returning Officer for Kiharu constituency Faith Mugo has said Form four leavers and other youth in the area who have since attained the mandatory age of acquiring national identification cards were neither keen on enlisting themselves for the vital document nor getting voters card stating that the trend was deeply worrying.

Speaking to KNA in Murang’a town Friday, Mugo noted that only Kandara constituency has managed to register more than 1, 000 new voters in the last one year.

She stated that the other six constituencies in the region including Maragua, Kangema, Kigumo, Mathioya, Kiharu and Gatanga have all registered less than 300 new voters.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer has assured members of the public that there are IEBC clerks stationed at every office of the Registrar of persons targeting to register those who are collecting their identity cards.

“The situation has however gotten complicated in recent times, since new identity cards are being collected by chiefs and delivered to their owners. This denies us a chance to register a big number of new voters,” noted Mugo.

She added that during the voters’ education week conducted two months ago, they did not meet the target hey had set tof registering about 10, 000 voters.

“Other counties are doing well in their continuous voter registration, but in Murang’a we appeal to young people not to wait for the period the government sets for mass voter registration, but they should register now.

“In all our IEBC offices, Huduma centres and at offices of registration of person’s voter registration exercise is done on continuous basis,” Mugo clarified.

The IEBC official noted that due to financial constraints, the period that the government sets aside for mass registration exercise may be rather short, thus posing a challenge to register all those who would wish to be listed as voters.

“The period scheduled for mass voter registration is usually short. It’s advisable for people to take advantage of continuous voter registration as it’s less strenuous,” she added.

The Returning Officer further said they are also making changes of details for people who may want to change their polling stations, names among other personal details.

Those who want to change their polling stations, she said, can visit the IEBC offices countrywide and make the changes without much delay.

In Maragua constituency, where 2,300 new voters were targeted, only 172 new voters have been registered, while Kiharu constituency has only registered 300 voters out of a target of 3, 428.