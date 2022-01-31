IEBC begins enlisting voters in UAE, Canada

ByChristine Muchira
Tags

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Monday commenced Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) in United Arab Emirates and Canada.

In UAE the exercise is taking place at the Kenya Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Kenya Consulate in Dubai.

While in Canada the exercise will kick off on 1st February 2022 at the Kenya High Commission in Ottawa, Kenya Honorary Consulate in  Toronto and Kenya Honorary Consulate in Vancouver.

According to a statement by IEBC, this has been made possible, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.

The Commission will extend registration in Canada and UAE by the number of days lost to ensure Kenyans residing in the two countries are accorded 15 days to register as voters.  

During the last 14 days the IEBC managed to register 548,188 new voters out of a  target of to register 2,987,138 as distributed per County in Table I.

Further, the  Commission received 130,320 requests for transfer and 989 applications for change of  particulars. 

The Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration on Monday entered the last week of the  exercise in all the 1,450 County Assembly Wards (CAWs), institutions of higher learning,  Huduma centres countrywide and Diaspora countries, namely United States of America  (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Qatar, Germany, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda,  Burundi and South Sudan.

In Kenya, the exercise will end on 6th February 2022, while in  the Diaspora it will close on the 15th day of the commencement date of the respective  country.

The commission says, voter registration exercise for citizens residing outside the Country (Diaspora) has so  far enrolled 1,054 new voters, as well as 1,072 requests for transfer and 806 applications  for change of particulars.

  

Latest posts

Ex-NSSF official slapped with Ksh.2.4B fine or 12 years in jail over graft

Eric Biegon

Mark key IEBC dates to avoid being locked out, Muturi tells aspirants

Margaret Kalekye

Muthama: UDA has no coalition agreement with ANC, Ford-Kenya

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More