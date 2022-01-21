IEK calls for immediate release of engineers arrested for vandalism

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya is demanding the unconditional release of the Engineers arrested earlier this week for allegedly vandalizing KPLC infrastructure.

The institution in cognizant of the magnitude and repercussions of the outage says professional investigation was not conducted on their members in the energy sector to warrant the arrest and placement in custody.

Led by their President Eng. Nathaniel Matalanga, the professionals condemned the arrests terming it unlawful citing due process was not followed.

Earlier this week nine employees of KPLC were arrested, among them four Engineers for alleged sabotaging electricity supply that affected most parts of the country last week.

IEK is urging security officers to employ due diligence and apprehend the real culprits who have vandalised the heavy investments by the government.

At the same time, the engineers have hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to ban trade in scrap metal in a bid to curb vandalism of critical installations in Kenya.