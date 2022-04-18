IEK commits to ensuring public safety as a priority

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety as a priority in the delivery of engineering services.

IEK spoke Monday morning after visiting the site of the collapsed building under construction in Utawala, along the Eastern Bypass, in Nairobi County.

The IEK team was headed by its President Eng. Eric Ohaga, 2nd Vice President, Eng. Christine Ogut, Hon. Secretary Eng. Shammah Kiteme and Ordinary Council Member, Eng. Paul Ochola.

According to preliminary observations indicated that material failure constituted part of the trigger chain that led to the collapse of the building.

They said that a detailed investigation of the collapsed building had commenced, and a report which may contain professional opinions of the investigating engineers, opinions of incident root cause, factual data, findings and recommendations will be produced.

“Managing safety is a joint responsibility. Building collapses in the country have been on the increase in recent times,” said IEK President Eng. Erick Ohaga.

“As such preventing building collapse cannot be tackled by the Government alone. As a professional body, the Institution’s goal is to help developers, contractors, workers, constructions engineers, project managers/ supervisor, government agencies and regulatory bodies identify problems in construction, design, project management and management of site engineering activities,” he added.

He said that information collated from the ongoing investigation in this; and other cases of construction collapses will help reduce future incidences.