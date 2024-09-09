IEK faults Adani’s JKIA lease proposals, calls for transparency

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has discredited some of the proposals by Adani Airport Holdings in its quest to lease the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from the government.

IEK has termed some of the proposals as not an immediate priority for the aerodrome which currently handles 10 million travelers, and is projected to hit 23 million during the proposed 30 years lease period to 2054.

“While external expertise and investment can be beneficial, it is essential to evaluate whether the involvement of external parties is necessary for all aspects of modernization. Local engineers and companies could handle many technical aspects, ensuring that the knowledge and benefits remain within the country proposes to modernize the airport using a 3-phased approach,” said Shammah Kiteme, IEK President.

In its proposal, the Indian firm targets to modernize JKIA in three phases, 2024-2028, 2029-2035 and 2046-2054.

The first phase will cover construction of a new terminal with a capacity of 8 million travelers and Aprons Taxiways, refurbishment of current terminals, a 4 by 4 lane at the airport to simplify linking the two terminals and Construction of a grade car park, utility block and a City Side Development (CSD), consisting of many hotel and Construction of a grade car park, utility block and a City Side Development (CSD), consisting of many hotel.

“The proposal seems to mainly focus on the City Side Development (CSD). There is much focus on the setting aside of 30 acres for the CSD. This will not solve the immediate issues facing the airport, but rather tap into the opportunities that should follow the growth and expansion of the airport,” says Kiteme.

“The construction of hotels and malls is set to start almost immediately after the lease is signed, and this is not a priority,” he adds.

The firm also target among other things improve current taxiways, construct a remote aircraft parking stands, expand main terminal building to handle 8 million passengers , construct a contact and remote aircraft stands and equip the airside facility with a CAT I system.

IEK has also pointed out the exclusion a new runway at JKIA during the three decade Adani Group will be in charge of the facility.

“The proposal on provision of ILS CAT-I facilities in 2046 is unfortunate. JKIA currently has a CAT-1 ILS, and improving this to CAT II or to CAT III would be more desirable,” notes Kiteme.

IEK now calls for the government for a more inclusive and transparent approach to the modernization of JKIA and other airport facilities.

The institute further says there should be more transparency in deal including assessment of revenue JKIA earns and what the firm will retain and involvement of local engineers in the projects.