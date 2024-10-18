IEK wants hand in affordable housing monitoring and evaluation

The Institute of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) is proposing for an establishment of Joint Research Centre/ Secretariat to help in the implementation of the affordable housing programme.

IEK President Shammah Kiteme says the centre which will be managed in collaboration with the State Department for Housing and Urban Development will support the monitoring and evaluation of the projects being undertaken by the government under the programme.

According to Kiteme, the joint running of the secretariat will ensure improved delivery of the project while unlocking economic stimulus for local professionals in the engineering and construction sector.

“The experiences and lessons will be captured to ensure continuous improvement in subsequent phases and capacity building. Tracking of the broader objectives such as the impact of the program on the informal labor market, gender distribution of employment in the program, indirect employment generated by the housing projects, among other pertinent data will be also be tracked,” said Kiteme.

Under the programme, IEK says a total of 1,189 affordable homes have been delivered since inception while 94,513 other projects are currently under implementation across the country. The programme also support some 29,000 people through direct and indirect employment.

The government targets to construct additional 500,000 affordable housing programme to meet the housing deficit which is pegged at 250,000 annually against the current supply of 50,000 units. This comes as the institute further backs for increased sourcing of local products in construction of the houses.

“We recommend that all the components required in the program including steel, cement, doors, hinges, cables etc. be manufactured or assembled locally. This will facilitate a growth of the local manufacturing industry and create a multiplying effect of employment creation,” he added.

IEK is also calling for an upward review of the Engineers Scale of Fees above the fees currently pegged at 2.5pc.