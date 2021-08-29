IFAD donates equipment to Migori aquaculture farmers to boost fish production

Aquaculture farmers in Migori County have benefited from pod liners and fishing nets, courtesy of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

According to Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Lawrence Omuhaka, the donation will go a long way in boosting fish production in the county.

Omuhaka said that the fishing gears would steer food and nutrition goals of Vision 2030, and which also forms part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

He further noted that the demand for fish in the country has been growing at a higher rate compared to the supply that has been reducing.

“By the year 2021, the demand for fish in Kenya will be 3, 360,000 metric tons. Lake Victoria will never increase in size but the population will keep on growing.” He said

“For us to be able to meet the demand, we must transform aquaculture to satisfy the local consumption and exports,” added Omuhaka.

IFAD, in partnership with the national government, distributed 390 pod liners and 390 fishing nets to selected farmers in all the eight sub-counties in the region.

Migori agricultural extension officers also received five motorbikes to assist their mobility while visiting aquaculture farmers.

IFAD also gave out three laptops to help in gathering, recording and storing information on pods, fish production and other necessary data that would help improve the production of fish farming in the county.

The programme is expected to directly support 23,700 small aquaculture farmers who would be able to produce one ton of fish annually in an individual capacity.

Aquaculture Business National Programme Coordinator Sammy Macaria also noted that the programme will support young people to establish aquaculture farming which he says will turn into a business venture that will eventually improve their living standards.

“The distributed fishing liners and nets will also help to curb the pre-harvest losses. The nets were designed in a special way that would prevent birds and other fish predictors from feeding on fish.” He said

On his part, the Principal Secretary, State Department for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and the Blue Economy Dr Francis Owino said the government was in the process of coming up with cage farming regulations by the end of September this year that aimed at regulating cage fish farming in the lake.

“The Aquaculture Business Development Programme would help to ease the overfishing pressure in Lake Victoria.” He said

Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado applauded the Aquaculture Business Development Programme that aims to create sustainable development goals to ensure that the county and nation at large is food secure by 2030.

He, however, urged the national government and partners to also invest in feed formulation and production which he said was the biggest predicament in the agricultural sector.

Apart from Migori County, the Aquaculture Business Development Programme will also be implemented in 15 counties in the Western, Central, Nyanza and Rift Valley regions.

This at a time, owing to health issues, many people have started to embrace the diet of white meat that included fish for healthy living.