IFAD pledges Ksh.16.3B to boost Kenya’s Climate Change and Food Security Programmes

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has committed Kshs. 16.3 billion (approximately US$126.6 million) to support Kenya’s climate change, food insecurity, and income inequality programmes.

The funding is part of the Integrated Natural Resources Management Programme (INReMP), which is currently under negotiation. This program is designed to address key challenges facing Kenya, particularly among vulnerable groups such as women, youth, and people with disabilities.

The Kenyan delegation, led by Agriculture PS Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh and Treasury PS Dr. Chris Kiptoo, is in discussions with the IFAD team, headed by Mariatu Kamara, Country Director for Kenya.

The total estimated cost of the programme is Kshs. 32.2 billion (approximately US$250 million), with the remaining funds to be raised by the Government of Kenya and other partners.

Dr. Ronoh highlighted the importance of these negotiations in advancing Kenya’s mission to transform livelihoods and achieve food security.

“Together, we are committed to alleviating poverty and improving the lives of Kenyans, especially in rural areas where the impact of such programs is most needed,” he said.

He also noted the value of IFAD’s concessional financing in supporting Kenya’s development agenda.