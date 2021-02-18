President Kenyatta congratulates new IFC head Makhtar Diop

Written By: State House Nairobi

PHOTO | PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Makhtar Diop on his appointment as the new Managing Director and Executive Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member institution of the World Bank Group.

Mr Diop, a former World Bank Country Representative for Kenya, is a career economist who previously served his nation of Senegal as Minister of Economy and Finance, and the community of nations in various roles.

Prior to his new role at IFC, Mr Diop was World Bank’s Vice President for Infrastructure.

President Kenyatta expressed his confidence in Mr Diop’s leadership noting that under the highly accomplished Senegalese economist, the future of Africa’s private sector, as a key driver of growth and sustainable development, is bright.

The President noted that as a member of the World Bank Group, Kenya benefits from its partnership with the IFC and assured the new CEO that the country will continue strengthening its ties with the Bretton Woods institution.

