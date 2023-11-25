Red Cross launches Ksh3.1B emergency aid appeal for Kenya flood victims

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) together with the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) have launched an emergency appeal for Ksh 3.1 billion (18 million Swiss Francs).

The funds will be used to support the response to the El Niño-enhanced floods that continue to impact Kenya.

The federation regretted that the heavy rains had caused a major humanitarian crisis in Kenya where 70 people have been confirmed dead and over 36,000 households displaced.

Mohamed Babiker, IFRC Head of Delegation, Nairobi Country Cluster for Somalia and Kenya, said:

“The El Niño floods have triggered a major humanitarian crisis that is affecting millions of people. We are working closely with the Kenya Red Cross Society to provide emergency relief to those affected by the floods.”

Since early November, Kenya has faced severe flooding, leading to loss of lives, property damage, and a burgeoning humanitarian crisis.

The heavy rains in the region have also affected countries such as Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania, necessitating a widescale humanitarian response.

Dr. Ahmed Idris, Secretary General, Kenya Red Cross Society, said many communities were in urgent need of supplies after major roads were cut off by the floods.

“We are dealing with a situation where entire communities have either been submerged or marooned. Roads and other critical infrastructure have been cut off, disrupting the delivery of vital supplies. We need to urgently provide food, clean water and medical supplies to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.”

The Kenya Red Cross Society’s response includes emergency shelter, psychosocial support, early warning dissemination, and supplying food and water to over 10,000 households.

“An initial IFRC allocation of CHF 749,939 has supported these efforts. The new Emergency Appeal will enable scaling up of life-saving activities, focusing on shelter, livelihoods, health, water, sanitation, and nutrition” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has pledged to provide solid intervention mechanisms to help tackle the issue.

President William Ruto who has set up a National Disaster Operation Centre has been operationalised to co-ordinate responses.

“Adequate interventions have been put in place to tackle the emerging crisis.”

The President explained that the Government has made available resources to ensure vulnerable cases access adequate food and basic services.