IG, DCI boss summoned over abduction of Nairobi County employee

The Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome and the Director of Criminal Investigation Mohamed Amin have been summoned to appear in court physically on Monday 20th November 2023 over the alleged abduction of a Nairobi county employee.

Justice Chacha Mwita ordered the two to appear in court and explain the whereabouts of Osman Khalif a personal assistant to Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja who is said to have been kidnapped at Sarit Centre on Friday 10th November 2023.

The Judge’s orders came after Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri, lawyers Dancun Okatch and Oringo Waswa representing Osman Khalif informed the Judge that the orders issued by the court seeking to have him or his abductors brought to court have not been complied with.

Justice Mwita has also ordered Safaricom PLC limited to produce car tracking records of abductors’ vehicle.

According to the LSK, Osman who is an employee of Nairobi County was abducted a week ago while in the company of his wife who was left at the parking at Sarit Centre in Nairobi.

Elsewhere, eight fraudsters have been arraigned in court for attempting to defraud Omid Kharkhaneh of 36000 US dollars (Ksh 5.4 million) on the pretence they would facilitate the transfer of 4 trillion US dollars.

The eight were also found with possession of three military boots, two jungle green trousers, two military jacket, two Angola shorts resembling Administration Police Service uniform, without written authority from Inspector General of Police.