IG declares war on merchants of contraband goods

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow has ordered a nationwide police crackdown on unscrupulous individuals who trade in contraband goods.

The crackdown, according to a statement released by Gabow, begins immediately and will be spearheaded by respective commanders at all levels.

The acting police boss has also directed a major clampdown on economic crimes emanating from tax evasion schemes.

Gabow further wants county commanders to liaise with officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority within their areas of jurisdiction.

The IG disclosed that the National Police Service has “detected numerous tax evasion schemes around the country” which deny the government due revenue to fund public services.

