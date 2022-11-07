IG declares war on merchants of contraband goods

ByERIC BIEGON

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor  Gabow has ordered a nationwide police crackdown on unscrupulous individuals who trade in contraband goods.

The crackdown, according to a statement released by Gabow, begins immediately and will be spearheaded by respective commanders at all levels.

The acting police boss has also directed a major clampdown on economic crimes emanating from tax evasion schemes.

Gabow further wants county commanders to liaise with officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority within their areas of jurisdiction.

The IG disclosed that the National Police Service has “detected numerous tax evasion schemes around the country” which deny the government due revenue to fund public services.

  

Latest posts

Kenya to start manufacturing affordable fertilizer

Muraya Kamunde

High on hopes, COP27 starts in Egypt

Prudence Wanza

Kenya-based enterprise wins $10,000 CAD for user-friendly toilets, waste management

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: