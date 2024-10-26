IG Kanja commits to ensuring safety, security of Tatu City residents, businesses 

The Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS) Douglas Kanja Kirocho has emphasized commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and businesses in rapidly growing developments like Tatu City, which are critical to Kenya’s economic transformation.

Speaking when he toured Tatu City which boasts over 80 businesses, IG Kanja underscored the importance of operationalising the Tatu City Patrol Base to meet the security needs of the growing city and the neighbouring communities.

“Tatu City is a key part of Kenya’s development and economic growth, and we recognise the importance of security in ensuring it continues to thrive,” said Inspector General Kanja.

“This visit is critical as we work together to safeguard the safety of the public, ensuring that Kenya remains an attractive destination for foreign investment and a secure environment for local businesses.” He added.

As the population in Tatu City and its surrounding communities grows, the need for comprehensive security solutions has become more important.

Tatu City has made significant investments in its infrastructure and requires extensive national security support to sustain the influx of residents, businesses, and visitors.

The rapidly expanding city is also home to over 3,000 families, 4,500 students, and a workforce of 20,000 people, making it one of Kenya’s most significant urban developments.

The Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat has committed to staffing the post and enhancing its capacity, including establishing a dedicated office for addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases, a priority for the police service.

Solomon Mahinda, Executive Vice President of Tatu City, commented, “The pace at which the city is growing has made us re-examine our approach to integrated solutions for development and security. We view the national security architecture as a critical component in attracting investment and ensuring the continued growth of Tatu City.”

Recognised as a flagship Vision 2030 project, Tatu City is classified as a project of Strategic National Importance under The Physical and Land Use Planning (Classification of Strategic and Inter-County Projects) Regulations, 2019.

Security is a top priority, with the National Police Service’s Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) safeguarding the city’s key infrastructure and utilities.

The city’s open design, without restrictive gates or perimeter walls, promotes a seamless flow of people and business activities while retaining a peaceful and secure environment.