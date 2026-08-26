IG Kanja: New recruits equipped to deal with all security threats

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has said that the new recruits who are scheduled for the passing-out parade on Friday have been properly trained to deal with all manner of security threats.

Speaking after inspecting a passing-out parade at the National Police College Main Campus in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, IG Kanja cited banditry, technology-driven crimes, organized criminal gangs, gender-based violence among others.

He said that the recruits numbering 5000, have acquired satisfactory training noting that they were trained under a new curriculum.

“You have been taken through a very comprehensive and transformative training curriculum. I am also well aware that you have endured rigorous exercises, maintained discipline, acquired policing knowledge and skills, and developed the resilience expected of members of the National Police Service,” the IG said.

He said that the new recruits represent the ongoing reforms at the National Police Service whose foundation is the rule of law, professionalism, accountability as well as respect for human rights and other fundamental freedoms.

The IG further challenged the new recruits to embrace positive values and culture in the National Police Service while also cautioning them against misconduct and malpractice. He also urged them to discharge their duties diligently and professionally– at all times.

“The highly sought job opportunity is now in your hands. You must not lose it through indiscipline, depression, drug abuse, engagement in crime, or any other misconduct,” he said.

“As a Service, we shall never condone indiscipline or criminal acts by any member. Adherence to the code of conduct and the law will be vital for your career,” the IG cautioned.

He added that the recruits had been instilled with core policing values such as professionalism, integrity, accountability, teamwork, patriotism, and empathy, among others. “These attributes should guide every decision you make throughout your policing career,” he affirmed.

He urged them to demonstrate their competence and professionalism in their new work stations noting that Kenyans have high expectations of the National Police Service. “As you prepare for your graduation, you must remember that the real measure of your policing competence shall be assessed out there in your work stations,” he continued.

“In discharge of your mandate, always note that policing is not merely a career, but a sacred calling. It is a sacred duty,” he said, adding, “The authority you will exercise is derived from the Constitution and the people of Kenya.”

At the same time, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat cautioned new recruits to shun negative social media use that could impede police operations. He urged the new recruits to use the social media responsibly emphasizing the need for confidentiality, professionalism and respect for the law and Service Standing Orders.

He also urged them to shun the temptation of addressing official and administrative matters on social media, adding that all officers are bound by procedures and regulations that govern official police communication.

“To the recruits, I reiterate the need for the responsible use of social media. In as much as we want to leverage on technology, I want to caution you to desist from using social media in a way that may jeopardize police operations,” DIG Lagat said.