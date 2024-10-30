IG Kanja pushes for AFRIPOL reforms at Algeria meeting

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is spearheading discussions on critical reforms within the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) at the 12th Steering Committee meeting in Algiers, Algeria.

Kanja, who also serves as President of the AFRIPOL General Assembly, on Wednesday presided over deliberations focused on restructuring the organization’s statutes, governance, and budget.

The two-day meeting, which started on October 29 seeks to streamline AFRIPOL’s operations ahead of its upcoming General Assembly to bolster police cooperation across Africa.

AFRIPOL collaborates closely with law enforcement agencies such as INTERPOL and development partners to combat transnational organized crime, terrorism, and cybercrime.

IG Kanja is accompanied by the National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson Dr. Resila Onyango.

Also in attendance are the Director General of Algerian National Police Mr. Ali Badaoui, Ag. Executive Director AFRIPOL Amb. Jalel Chelba, AU Legal advisor Amb. Salem Mohamed, African Chiefs of Police, Representatives of AU PAPs and HR, and Regional Chiefs of Police Cooperation.