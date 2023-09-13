IG Koome holds talks with World Bank transport specialists 

The Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome on Wednesday met with a team of World Bank transport specialists at the NPS Headquarters in Nairobi.

The talks focused on modalities of collecting data on traffic accidents (crush) to improve road safety in Kenya.

During the meeting, IG Koome reiterated the commitment of NPS to continue collaborating with the World Bank and NTSA to improve service delivery to the public.

The world bank team was led by Economist Sveta Milusheva.

Also present during the meeting was Dr. Duncan Kibogong from National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA).