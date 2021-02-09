IG Mutyambai calls for strict compliance of COVID-19 rules

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai says they have observed a rising trend pointing to violation of the Ministry of Health protocols and guidelines on prevention of the spread of Covid-19 by certain individuals.

In a statement Tuesday, IG says some of the violations include holding of unauthorized public gatherings where there is no observance of social distance, failure to observe curfew hours by business operators and individuals, overcrowding in Public Service Vehicles and failure to wear face masks.

Mutyambai reiterated that those willing to hold public meetings and public processions must notify the OCS of such intents at least 3 days before the proposed date but not more than fourteen days.

” Further, Curfew hours as earlier directed between 10pm to 4am shall be observed by all, any person who ignores observance of the same will face the law. ” He said

“The members of public are advised to adhere to all Ministry of Health Protocols and guidelines on spread of Corona Virus. They include but not limited to always putting on face masks correctly, maintaining social distance among other protocols, failure to which the necessary legal action will be taken against them.” He added

Additionally, the IG directed all commanders to ensure strict enforcement of the Ministry of health Covid-19 protocols and regulations contraction and spread of the virus.

” This is aimed at attaining total compliance especially among bars and restaurant operators, PSV operators, and notification of all public gatherings within their areas of jurisdiction.” Noted Mutyambai