IG Mutyambai assures Kenyans of heightened security during festivities

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has assured Kenyans of heightened security countrywide and along the borders during the festive season.

Speaking during a press briefing Monday morning, Mutyambai said all police officers on leave have been recalled to duty with 3000 officers from prisons having been deployed to boost security during the holiday season.

He reminded Kenyans that security starts with an individual urging them to report anything suspicious that they witness.

The IG cautioned citizens against unnecessary travels urging those travelling to observe traffic rules.

“If it’s not a must don’t travel but if you must kindly observe traffic rules and be careful on the roads.” Said Mutyambai.

The warning coming days after three girls who were students of Chogoria Girls High School in Tharaka Nithi County lost their lives on Saturday morning after a PSV vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry.

The accident that happened a few minutes before 7am at Kambiti area along Kenol-Sagana road, also claimed the life of the matatu driver.

Other students who were travelling in the matatu together with the driver and loader of the lorry were rushed to various hospitals within Murang’a and Kiambu counties for treatment.

Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi while confirming the incident said the driver of the matatu was overtaking when he rammed into the lorry which was ferrying farm produce.

Similarly, the police boss emphasised on the need to observe the Ministry of Health protocols to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

This even as the rate of infection continues to increase after 1,372 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,635 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed cases to 263,707.

The positivity rate is now at 24.4%.

In a statement, Sunday, Kagwe said from the cases 1,260 are Kenyans while 112 are foreigners. 699 females and 673 are males. The youngest is a five-month-old child while the oldest is 90 years.

