IG Mutyambai urges public to adhere to curfew directives

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is urging the public to cooperate with law enforcers and ensure total compliance to the curfew directive.

Mutyambai who is in Mombasa to inspect the implementation of both the dusk to dawn curfew and cessation of movement directive also encouraged the public to follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to the letter to avoid breaking the law.

Inspector general of Police Hillary Mutyambai has warned Kenyans flouting the curfew and movement cessation directive of dire consequences.

Mutyambai who is inspecting compliance of the public to the directives issued by the government says buses from Mombasa that had tried to sneak into Nairobi were ordered back and operation permits together with drivers licenses cancelled.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



A statement released by the national multi-agency command centre on Covid-19 clarified that only commercial vehicles transporting food and farm produce, commercial vehicles transporting lawful cargo and ambulances transporting patients to the hospital will be allowed into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

The statement further says that commercial vehicles shall carry only 1 driver and 2 passengers authorized by the employer in writing will be allowed passage to the 4 counties under cessation.