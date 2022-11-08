IG nominee Japeth Koome before vetting panel

Japeth Koome, the nominee to the position of Inspector General is currently before a joint Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations of the Senate and the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Affairs of the National Assembly for vetting.

Koome’s vetting comes after President William Ruto forwarded the name of Inspector-General of Police nominee last month to succeed outgoing IG Hilary Mutyambai who proceeded on terminal leave over health reasons.

His vetting comes at a time the National Police Service is under scrutiny over extra-judicial killings and forced disappearances which President Ruto has vowed to end as he seeks to streamline the service.

During a meeting with IPOA, the President directed the Authority to come up with a plan that will bring to end extra-judicial killings.

IG nominee is also set to answer tough questions on cattle rustling and banditry that has rocked the North-Western part of the country. Dozens of police officers and innocent civilians have lost their lives to rustlers including a recent attack in Turkana where 11 Police officers were killed.

Japeth Koome, a former Nairobi County Police Commander, is the current Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

more to follow…