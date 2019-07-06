IG orders arrest of 4,293 unlicensed civilian gun holders

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has ordered the arrest of 4,293 unlicensed civilian gun holders after they failed to honour a seven-day ultimatum issued last week.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the list of 4,293 has already been submitted to all Regional Commanders and they have been directed to begin recovering the firearms and make arrests with immediate effect.

In a statement, Mutyambai declared that the owners of the said guns will be treated as armed and dangerous criminals.

The seven-day ultimatum they were granted to surrender their guns to the government lapsed Friday.

“Some 4,407 registered gun owners never submitted themselves to the mandatory vetting exercise will have their licenses revoked. The 7-day respite they were granted to surrender their guns to the government lapsed yesterday. During this grace period, a further 50 firearms have so far been surrendered to Police Stations countrywide and 64 to the Firearms Licensing Bureau” the police said.

“There are therefore 4,293 gun owners who are deemed to be in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. As such the owners of these weapons will henceforth be treated as armed and dangerous criminals” he declared.

Mutyambai has further directed all firearm dealers to declare and handover ant guns and ammunitions surrendered by owners to the nearest police stations.

“In exceptional cases where firearm holders are deceased, a family member (s) are directed to immediately surrender the firearms to the Fire Arms Licensing Bureau or the nearest police station within their home jurisdiction, within 24 hours” he said.

Stern action will be taken against those misusing the weapons.

“Firearm holders are warned that firearms are not issued as a status symbol and consequently, any licensed firearm holder who shall handle their firearm recklessly and/or carelessly or display them unnecessarily to the public, shall have their firearm(s) repossessed and license(s) cancelled with immediate effect”.

“In regard to this, I am directing directed all police commanders from the station to regional level to take stern action accordingly. We remain committed to carrying out our cardinal responsibility; which is to safeguard the personal security of every law-abiding citizen” warned the IG.

On February 4th this year, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered the Civilian Firearms Licensing Board to commence a rigorous vetting exercise of all firearms dealers, civilian firearm holders and shooting range owners to ascertain the authenticity and proficiency of their licenses.

The Board vetted 9,398 registered gun owners and cleared 6,958. It also confiscated 1,493 firearms and 21,732 assorted ammunition.