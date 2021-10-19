IG orders probe into killing of boda boda rider in Meru

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered a probe into circumstances that led to the killing of a boda boda rider in Igembe North, Meru County.

The police boss regretted the incident noting that the findings of the probe by the Internal Affairs Unit will guide the action to be taken against the officers.

Patrick Koome was fatally wounded during an operation to arrest him for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

“The National Police Service is saddened by an incident in Igembe North where a police officer has fatally wounded Mr. Patrick Koome, a boda boda rider. The incident arose during an operation to apprehend the said victim who had allegedly stolen the motorcycle and was on the run” the National Police Service tweeted.

Members of the public have been urged to remain calm and peaceful and allow for completion of investigations.

“The IG has ordered a speedy investigation to be conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit, whose findings shall guide on the action to be taken”

This coming in the wake of the death of two Embu brothers while in custody, sparking a national outcry that led to the arrest and prosecution of six police officers.

The killing of 22-year-old Benson Njiru Ndwiga and 19-year-old Emmanuel Mutura Ndigwa were arrested for allegedly breaking a Covid curfew, only for their bodies to be discovered two days later by family members at the local morgue in Embu County.

Elsewhere, a family in Mombasa is appealing for help tracing their kin who was allegedly arrested by unknown armed men.

Led by Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, the family is calling upon the security agencies in the county to assist them in tracing the whereabouts of their relative, Mohammed Abubakar.

Mohammed Abubakar Said, a 22-year-old Umma University student, was picked at gunpoint at around 8.30 pm as he was heading to their Ganjoni home from the Ishaa prayers at Masjid Azhar in Majengo.

He was bundled into one of three cars that were waiting, including a white Toyota Probox, before being driven off at speed.

Senator Faki said the Senate is expected to debate a report of missing persons, especially at the Coast, on Tuesday, giving hope for victims and their families on the way forward.

According to the Missing Voices annual report, police officers killed 157 Kenyans in 2020 and forcefully disappeared 10 Kenyans in their custody.