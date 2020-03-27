IG warns Kenyans against violating the 7pm to 5am curfew

Kenyans who violate the 7pm-5am curfew announced by President Kenyatta will be dealt arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai spelt out tough measures for those who choose to ignore the directive barely hours before the curfew commences.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Mutymbai said vehicles traveling after 7 will be subjected to police checks to verify whether the occupants fall under the essential services category.

Mutahi at the same time expressed concern over the high number of people who have come into contact with coronavirus positive cases.

According to the CS, one case in Malindi had contacted 122 persons whereas another in Siaya made contact with 138 people.

The concern comes amid revelations that Nairobi County is leading in the number of confirmed cases with 21 while Kilifi is second with 6 cases.

He says all the 156 suspected coronavirus cases tested over the last 24 hours had turned negative.

The revelations means the number of confirmed cases remain 31.

The CS says that the other positive cases are in stable condition apart from two who are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

This even as a South African woman who had been quarantined in Nakuru died under mysterious circumstances.

Mutahi called on Kenyans to continue adhering to the set out preventive measures, saying that the dusk to dawn curfew is necessary since Kenyans are flouting the social distancing rules mostly at night.