IG warns politicians, orders probe into Muranga deaths

Police have launched investigations into the death of two people after chaos erupted Sunday morning at Kenol, in Murang’a county claiming two lives.

Scores of people were also injured in the 4 am incident pitting two rival groups hours before deputy president William Ruto’s visited the area.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in a statement directed Director of Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) and senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers to probe the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

The police boss at the same time issued a stern warning to politicians inciting Kenyans against each other stating that no one is above the law.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We urge politicians to desist from engaging in inciteful utterances and acts. Stern action will be taken against any person engaging in planning and executing unlawful acts”.

Police officers were forced to lob tear gas outside the AIPCA Kenol Church to disperse the rowdy youths.

Calm was however restored when the DP arrived for the church service that was conducted under heavy police presence.

Running battles

Trouble started when youths blocked roads at Kenol and started engaging rivals in running battles leaving scores with injuries.

Several vehicles were also damaged, as the main highway to Nyeri remained impassable for hours.

Mutyambai said acts of lawlessness will not be tolerated pledging to use the law to protect life and property.

“National Police Service remains committed to working within the law in discharging its mandate which includes and not limited to the protection of life and property”.

Ruto condemned the violence that he blamed on his political opponents.

The Deputy President insisted that he is Jubilee party to stay and will not be cowed by those calling for his removal as deputy party leader.

Ruto said a section of leaders in the country of using archaic politics were uncomfortable with the ongoing conversation on youth empowerment.