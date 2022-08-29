Igad calls for implementation of labour policies to protect migrants rights

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development-IGAD is calling on member states to fast-track implementation of the Djibouti Declaration on labour, employment and labour migration.

The organization is also rooting for the implementation of the free movement protocol to protect the rights of migrant workers across the region.

In her opening remarks during the start of a three-day regional training on communicating and reporting on labour migration, the Director for IGAD and Social Development Division, Fathia Alwan, said save for Kenya which has already finalized its labour migration and policy bill, most member states are yet to domesticate the policy documents, to the disadvantage of the migrant workers.

Alwan expressed concern that Djibouti is increasingly becoming an irregular migration corridor, saying thousands die or are manipulated by human traffickers to gulf countries.

She said some of those exploited are now being managed with the help of the international labour organization and the Djibouti authorities.

Alwan said full implementation of the policy documents will help in providing a safe environment for migrant workers to work in a legally structured framework for their own benefit as well as that of their respective countries.

Alwan said a well-structured labour migration framework has the potential to spur development in respective countries, citing that in Kenya, over 3.1 billion US dollars was remitted by migrant workers in the year 2020.

The two policy documents focus on among others promotion of migrant workers’ rights, and gender mainstreaming in labour migration. IGAD, in partnership with

Labour migration is key in reducing the pressures on African national labor markets and IGAD is keen to engage the media as stakeholders to share information on labour migration & provide resources to improve the level of reporting on labour migration issues.

