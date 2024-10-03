IGAD calls for protection of civilians diplomatic missions in Sudan

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has denounced the reported attacks on the residence of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, in Khartoum.

In a statement, IGAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu said the attacks are a violation of the international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, adding that they also undermine the principles of peaceful diplomacy and mutual respect between nations.

“Diplomatic missions are essential for promoting cohesion cooperation and international relations. The parties have a responsibility to ensure that embassies and diplomatic missions are safeguarded.” He said.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu also expressed concerns about the escalation of violence that have disrupted civilian lives, livelihoods in Sudan where civilians, aid workers, critical infrastructure, health centres, and diplomatic missions are caught in the crossfire of ongoing conflict, demands urgent attention from the international community.

He called upon all parties to prioritize their commitments to silencing the guns through peaceful settlement and permanent ceasefire.

“The fighting continues massive humanitarian crisis by the parties continue to violate international humanitarian laws.” He said.

Further, IGAD calls upon the parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and prioritize the protection of civilians, particularly women, children, and the elderly.