IGAD calls for unified action, integration of technology to confront challenges of climate change

IGAD calls for unified action, integration of technology to confront challenges of...

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has underscored the importance of strengthening climate predictions and early warning systems across the region.

Speaking Monday during the inauguration of the 68th Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF) in Nairobi, Executive Secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu called for unified action, advocating for the integration of modern technology and innovation with indigenous knowledge to build resilient communities capable of effectively confronting the challenges of climate change.

IGAD says that over the next two days, participants in the forum will focus on improving climate predictions and early warning systems while integrating climate information into national policies and development plans.

Dr. Workneh stressed the need for collaborative efforts and IGAD’s commitment to building resilient communities to address climate change.

“Climate change and extreme weather events are no longer a distant threat, but a clear and present danger in our region. The impacts of climate change, such as extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and increasing temperatures, are being felt across the globe. These changes pose significant risks to our environment, economies, and societies. Early warning plays a crucial role in mitigating these risks,” said Dr.Workneh during GHACOF68 opening ceremony.

According to IGAD, 70-75pc of the IGAD region, mainly arid and semiarid lands, receive less than 600 mm of rainfall annually.

The Authority notes that the impact of climate change is a day-to-day reality that affects every aspect of people’s lives adding that climate change is not just an ecological challenge, it is a catalyst for conflict, a disruptor of peace, and a threat to security.

IGAD says climate change amplifies existing vulnerabilities, deepens social and economic disparities, and fosters conditions ripe for unrest.

The Authority says it aims to not only highlight the challenges of climate change but proposes viable solutions and recommendations that will guide the collective journey toward a more resilient and secure Horn of Africa.