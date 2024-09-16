IGAD – Somalia commit to strengthening ties, advancing peace, stability

Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has emphasised the urgency of advancing regional peace, security, and strengthening the IGAD-Somalia partnership.

This following an official visit by IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu to Somalia on Monday where he held high-level talks with Somalis’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ahmed FiQi.

The visit reaffirms IGAD’s unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with Somalia and advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

During the meeting, a pivotal agreement was signed to establish a Regional Centre of Excellence in Blue Economy which is a transformative step for the region and Somalia.

The Executive Secretary also welcomed Somalia’s contribution to the cohesion and integration in IGAD and the use of its good offices for peace in Sudan.