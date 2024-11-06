IGAD launches WISER Kenya project in Garissa to build climate resilience

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has launched the Weather and Climate Information Services (WISER) Kenya project in Garissa County.

The project aims to enhance Early Warning for All (EW4ALL) initiative for climate resilience in the arid and semi-arid region by delivering timely and tailored climate information to enhance preparedness for extreme weather events.

Speaking during the launch, Garissa Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane underscored the need for accurate climate information systems adding that Garissa’s vulnerable communities require timely and practical data to mitigate climate risks.

“Some of 170 community centers are currently supported through daily water tracking as drought creeps in Garissa County. WISER Kenya offers us a chance to ensure that every community has the information it needs to address these challenges head-on,” he stated.

According to the Project Manager Dr. Philip Omondi, the WISER Kenya project seeks to close the information gap that has historically hindered rural communities from effectively preparing for climate hazards by bringing essential weather forecasts directly to residents

“Our mission is to engage communities directly. We are here not just to provide information, but to ensure its trusted and used effectively. This requires co-production, co-design with communities that help deliver information needed by the vulnerable communities,” said Omondi.

Funded by the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), WISER Kenya is a collaborative initiative involving IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD), and the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).